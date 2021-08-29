This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom Morningside townhome is in tip top condition and ready for new owners. The current owners have lived here for over 10 years and have treated it very well. The entire main floor has newer carpet and the rooms are in great condition. In 2018 the home received a new roof, and the basement has remained unfinished. Walking in, you'll notice the high ceilings and openness. To the right are the front bedroom and shared bathroom, and in the back of the home is the master suite. To the left is a large oak kitchen with granite counters, and eat in dining area with door to the back and patio.
2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $270,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
"Victim 1 stated they placed a pillow over his face during the videos so he would not see any bad stuff," the charging information reads.
- Updated
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man stands accused of second-degree murder after he reportedly shot and killed his roommate Sunday morning.
Max Kurtz is temporarily bedridden and faces a lengthy rehabilitation. His injuries include three breaks in his pelvis, broken ribs, a broken vertebrae and injuries to his shoulder, hand and fingers.
SIOUX CITY -- In potential defiance of state law, Sioux City School Board Vice-President Monique Scarlett has called for the district to requi…
SIOUX CITY -- Three people were arrested Aug. 20 in connection to a rash of car and home burglaries that occurred in the Morningside area in t…
SIOUX CITY -- A Woodbury County supervisor pushed back Tuesday against a growing chorus of critics upset with the board's decision to devote u…
- Updated
SIOUX CITY -- Two incumbents and two challengers filed paperwork to run for Sioux City Council by Thursday's deadline.
- Updated
SIOUX CITY — Two years ago, North High School senior running back Dedric Sullivan wasn’t sure when he would get to play football again.
DES MOINES -- A Council Bluffs mother is suing the state to end its ban on schools enacting face mask requirements.
SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to approve a rezoning request and preliminary plat for an eight-lot residential subd…