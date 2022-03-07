2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $274,500

Wonderful Timberline Cir. in Whispering Creek. Opportunity to live carefree within the Timberline Cir. HOA culdesac. Open concept home features 10 ft ceilings, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, Double attached garage and main floor laundry. Living area opens to maintenance free back deck and yard. Fresh paint, new carpeting, nice tile floors, custom blinds, and all appliances are included. $125 monthly HOA fee covers lawn mowing, fertilizing, summer irrigation, and winter snow removal. This townhome has an unfinished basement with two egress windows and stub ins for another bathroom. Electrical switches and outlets have been installed to keep this unfinished area usable without being formally finished. Showings will begin March 4th!