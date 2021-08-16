2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $275,000

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom Morningside townhome is in tip top condition and ready for new owners. The current owners have lived here for over 10 years and have treated it very well. The entire main floor has newer carpet and the rooms are in great condition. In 2018 the home received a new roof, and the basement has remained unfinished. Walking in, you`ll notice the high ceilings and openness. To the right are the front bedroom and shared bathroom, and in the back of the home is the master suite. To the left is a large oak kitchen with granite counters, and eat in dining area with door to the back and patio..