2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $275,000

  • Updated
Very nice and new townhouse located in the Overlook Development just a few minutes away from the Lakeport Commons shopping area. This home features a covered front porch, deck stemming off of the living room with a great view of the Morningside area, sliding glass door in the basement that leads out to the back patio, and a fenced in yard. When you walk through the front door you will notice how open the main floor is. Immediately to your left you will encounter the eat-in kitchen complete with granite countertops, a generously sized island, and SS appliances. The kitchen flows into the dining room and living room that boasts a vaulted ceiling, custom stone fireplace, and a stained mantle. The master bedroom is massive with it's own custom vaulted ceiling and 2 walk-in closets. The master bathroom also has a lot to offer and comes with a double vanity and tiled shower. The main floor also offers main floor laundry with additional cabinet space, another good sized bedroom, and a guest bathroom. The basement is wide open and ready to be finished with 2 egress windows and plumbing set up for an additional bathroom. The HOA takes care of snow removal, lawn and sprinklers, and common road/utility maintenance for $140 per quarter. There are also no age restrictions at this development. The 10 year tax abatement will start in March of 2023. If you like easy and maintenance free living look no further!! This listing is subject to graebel relocation services worldwide, taking over title prior to closing. Subject to buyer filling out relocation paperwork..

