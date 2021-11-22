 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $285,000

Peace and Quiet!!! If you have been looking for a CONDO I have it for you!!! This is the perfect place to settle in and call home. These do not become available very often. One of a kind location for CONDO living. Well Built and Solid. I would like to invite you to come take a look at this Spacious 2 bedroom Tidy home. Open Concept. Shaker Cabinets in the kitchen. Appliances are SPOTLESS and stay with the purchase. Large Master Bedroom with NEWER walk in SPA TUB, and a walk in master closet. Front Bedroom has tons of natural light, great for guests or a home office. Deck faces East ENJOY your morning JOE and look out over the old greens from the what used to be a golf course. In the Winter set up your BIRD feeders beautiful woods and SERENITY HERE!!! Main Floor Laundry. LOWER LEVEL UNFINISHED!! Create YOUR own space. Home Gym, Entertaining space, work shop YOU make it what you want!!! Excellent Property here, Priced to sell with no fussing.

