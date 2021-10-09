This beautiful WC townhouse has been VERY gently lived in with sellers occupying it only occasionally while here for work. 9 years of TAX ABATEMENT available!! Built by Wegher, this townhouse features an open concept living area, kitchen with island, quartz counters and soft close cabinetry, generous master suite and main floor laundry. Engineered flooring graces the main living areas with carpeting in bedrooms. 10 foot ceilings and bright light from the southern windows and sliders give a feeling of warmth and spaciousness. The master bath has a zero-entry walk in tiled shower and a 6x9 WIC with organizers. The sellers had 220v electric service installed in the garage for an electric vehicle, and the basement which is ready to be finished to your liking, has a passive radon mitigation system in place. 12x14 Trex deck with privacy screening. HOA fees cover lawn care and watering, and snow removal. This property is situated at the end of the current Glen Ellen Rd, so very little traffic or street noise here. Great home, great value!!!!
2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $295,000
