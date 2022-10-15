2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $300,000

Love the look and the feel of a new home? Then this home may be for you! This home also comes with a TAX ABATEMENT! Home has the open concept kitchen/dining/living room space. Imagine the cooler nights sitting in front of the beautiful electric fireplace or sitting on the outdoor patio in the cool fall evening air with a smoking fire. Home has 2 bedrooms on the main and framed out in the basement for 2 more bedrooms or 1 bedroom and a family room. All electric in the basement has also been done! Home sits on the end of the street so a very quiet neighborhood. Almost like country living but City amenities. Nice main floor laundry and a heated garage for the chilly winters. Check out this beautiful home, you will not be disappointed! Ring doorbell in place and security system.