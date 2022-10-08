Love the look and the feel of a new home? Then this home may be for you!! This home also comes with a TAX ABATEMENT!! Home has the open concept kitchen\dining\living room space. Imagine the cooler nights sitting in front of the beautiful electric fireplace or sitting on the outdoor patio in the cool fall evening air with a smoking fire. Home has 2 bedrooms on the main and framed out in the basement for 2 more bedrooms or 1 bedroom and a family room. All electric in the basement has also been done!! Home sits on the end of the street so a very quiet neighborhood. Almost like country living but City amenities. Nice main floor laundry and a heated garage for the chilly winters. Check out this beautiful home, you will not be disappointed!! Ring doorbell in place and security system...
2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $305,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the following person:
UPDATED: Tyson Foods closing its Dakota Dunes offices, eliminating about 500 white-collar jobs from Sioux City metro
Metro Sioux City has seen a number of corporate departures in recent decades. In 1998, Gateway moved its headquarters from North Sioux City to the San Diego area. In the aftermath of the Tyson deal in 2001, 100s of former IBP executives relocated.
The 22-year-old East Moline man who collapsed and died after his shift at Tyson Foods near Joslin, Illinois this summer had a medical condition. Autopsy and toxicology results indicate he died July 9 as a result of complications from an enlarged heart.
Joseph DeBates and Addyson Junge were crowned East High School’s homecoming king and queen on Monday.
DeBates is the son of Valerie and Michael DeBates and Junge is the daughter of Stacy and Aaron Junge.
SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to approve a resolution accepting a lease agreement for the Arena Sports Academy's r…
"I've been with this department for 25 years and can't remember anything as horrible," said LPD Assistant Chief Michen Morrow.
SIOUX CITY -- ALDI's second Sioux City location is set to open later this month.
Before Judge James Daane
Rader says he was in Washington, D.C., to protect others who, like him, believed the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump and that his supporters would be attacked.
Documents filed in district court in Scott County portray Fritz as unable to manage his finances and other affairs, including his home and other property in Davenport, as he undergoes in-patient rehabilitation.