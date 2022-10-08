 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $305,000

Love the look and the feel of a new home? Then this home may be for you!! This home also comes with a TAX ABATEMENT!! Home has the open concept kitchen\dining\living room space. Imagine the cooler nights sitting in front of the beautiful electric fireplace or sitting on the outdoor patio in the cool fall evening air with a smoking fire. Home has 2 bedrooms on the main and framed out in the basement for 2 more bedrooms or 1 bedroom and a family room. All electric in the basement has also been done!! Home sits on the end of the street so a very quiet neighborhood. Almost like country living but City amenities. Nice main floor laundry and a heated garage for the chilly winters. Check out this beautiful home, you will not be disappointed!! Ring doorbell in place and security system...

