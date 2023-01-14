2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $315,000

Be one of the first to move into Siouxland’s latest subdivision “Elk Creek”. This new construction "1372 Duplex" has an open concept floorplan by 1J Homes / Brown Wegher Residential LLC which is complete and ready to move right in. 2-bedroom, 2 bath townhouse featuring: master suite with walk-in tile shower, main floor laundry plus mud room, quartz kitchen counters. Concrete patio off living room plus ready to finish basement. High efficiency furnace with programmable thermostat. Homeowners Association fee of $250 per month covers: lawn care (mowing, fertilizer, irrigation) snow removal, plus Club House with Gym & pool for further details see elkcreek.com. Ask about the City of Sioux City tax abatement. The information provided is to be used as a guideline only.