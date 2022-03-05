2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $319,000

This open concept home has a wonderful main floor living layout with the added bonus of finished space in the basement. The main floor has a beautiful kitchen with a large island for extra seating, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, a walk in pantry, and vaulted ceilings that are open to the dining area and living room. The living room has a beautiful stacked stone gas fireplace wrapped by floating shelves, and the dining area has a sliding door that opens up to your private patio and looks out to the large .69 acre wooded lot. The main floor also offers a convenient main floor laundry room, a master suite with a walk in shower and walk in closet, a second bedroom, and a full bathroom with a Kohler walk~in tub that is jetted and heated. You will also love the added finished space in the basement which has a very large open room, a bar area, and a bedroom (with egress, no closet). In the basement there is also a large open storage room for all of you extra stuff. This is low maintenance living at its best, the HOA cover snow removal (over 1 inch), Lawn mowing and fertilizing\weed control, sprinklers(home owner pays for water), and exterior maintenance, so you only need insurance on the inside of the home...