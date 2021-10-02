2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $319,950

New Floor Plan!!!!! Awesome new townhouse community with a fantastic Northside location. Tax Abatement available 10 year\3year. Large ranch style townhomes with 9 foot walls and 1640 square feet on the main level and high end finishes. Property features 2 beds and 2 baths. Open concept living and dining area with vaulted ceilings. Kitchen has granite tops, large island, and backsplash included. Large master suite has tray ceilings, master bath with walk in tile shower, and walk in closet. Features also include hardwood floors, gas fireplace, tiled bathrooms, oversized garage and larger main floor laundry. Full basement can be finished adding an additional bedroom, family room, and bath. Still time for buyer to pick out finishes. Estimated completion date of late 2021. Listing Agent has financial ownership in the property..