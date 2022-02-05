2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $323,750

New Construction ~ estimated completion July 2022. Take advantage of the 10 year tax abatement. Gorgeous Elk Creek Community w/ pond and Club House. Come and see this 1398 sq ft townhome w/ 2 bdrm/2bath, 2 stall heated garage and tons of custom amenities and upgrades included at a spec home price: LVT, 60" electric fireplace, solid surface tops, walk~in pantry, heated garage, and 50 gl water heater. Convenient Sioux City neighborhood and Sgt Bluff Schools. HOA $250 per month includes, snow removal, lawncare mowing/fertilizing, irrigation and Club House. Design elements subject to change and availability. Room dimensions to be verified by buyer and buyer`s agent..
There isn't another house in Sioux City's Whispering Creek neighborhood that looks quite like Ryan and Megan Lawrey's farmhouse-style home on Wildbloom Court.
Per court documents, the Sioux City man stole or attempted to steal numerous items from the Sioux City Fleet Farm on at least seven occasions dating back to August 2020. More than once, he removed drills and wrenches worth more than $2,000 from their packaging.
SIOUX CITY -- Kuen Chia Yeh had a philosophy when it came to making every day meaningful.
Phil Haefs grew up with only one working kidney. Its faulty counterpart wasn't discovered until after he turned 18, when a physical exam revealed high blood pressure -- the kidneys govern blood pressure and fluid balance -- and doctors found a kidney problem.
Internet trolls and white supremacy groups have tried to turn the OK sign into a symbol of white power, claiming the three fingers up form a W and the circle and wrist form a P. Now, Herbie’s left hand shows “we’re No. 1.”
In similar fashion to their hushed public statements in the run-up to the Floyd Boulevard store opening, ALDI officials provided few details about the second location. It is unclear where the store will be or when it will open.
MILFORD, Iowa -- A Jackson, Minnesota, man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a Thursday shooting in Milford.
Before Judge James Daane
Sioux City Council members have expressed interest in potentially working with a group to redevelop the former YMCA into transitional housing
74-year-old Osceola County man dies during prison sentence, fourth inmate to die in Iowa system in 2022
Since January of this year, the Iowa Department of Corrections' website shows that four inmates have died in the prison system: Osceola County man Kenneth David Fransen, 74; Charles Earl Thompson, 65; Donald Edward Lanphier, 84 and Kenneth Louis Howell Jr., 59.