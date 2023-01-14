2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $325,000

Be one of the first to move into Siouxland’s latest subdivision Elk Creek. This new construction "1372 Triplex" by 1J Homes / Brown Wegher Residential LLC has an open concept floor plan which is complete and ready to move right in. 2~bedroom, 2 bath townhouse featuring: master suite with walk~in tile shower, main floor laundry plus mud room, quartz kitchen counters. Composite deck off living room plus ready to finish walkout basement with patio below the deck. High efficiency furnace with programmable thermostat. Homeowners Association fee of $250 per month covers: lawn care (mowing, fertilizer, irrigation) snow removal plus Club House with Gym & pool for further details see elkcreek.com. Ask about the City of Sioux City tax abatement. The information provided is to be used as a guideline only...