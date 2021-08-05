Why buy a townhouse when you can have your own stand alone house. A great two bedroom plan. Large room for someone that want bigger bath rooms and Kitchen in the 1500 square foot sized ranch house. Finish the basement for more bedrooms and possible family with bar for added cost. Work with builder on picking your own finishes. (this house has not be built) Listing agent is the builder..
2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $325,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
SIOUX CITY -- One person was killed and three others were injured late Thursday in a rollover accident at a Sioux City intersection.
SIOUX CITY -- Authorities have identified the woman who died in a rollover crash in Sioux City Thursday night.
SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Explorers' roster this weekend against the Gary SouthShore Railcats looks very different from the one that will be…
SIOUX CITY -- Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday touted the largest multi-family housing development in Sioux City history, calling it the type of h…
SIOUX CITY -- Gov. Kim Reynolds is set to visit Sioux City Tuesday to celebrate the opening of a new housing complex in Sunnybrook Plaza.
SIOUX CITY -- The number of COVID-19 infections in Woodbury County posted a marked rise during the last several weeks.
- Updated
COLUSA, Calif. (AP) — Four people aboard a helicopter were killed when it crashed Sunday in a remote area of Northern California, the Colusa County Sheriff's Department said.
SIOUX CITY -- A Tipton, Iowa, man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of fondling a girl on several occasions at a Sergeant Bluff home.
So Joe Biden has completed the first six months of his presidency and what a refreshing, heartening difference. A sense of normalcy, decency a…
Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County: