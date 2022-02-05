 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $327,750

New Construction - estimated completion mid-July 2022. Take advantage of the 10 year tax abatement. Gorgeous Elk Creek Community w/ pond and Club House. Come and see this 1398 sq ft townhome w/ 2 bdrm/2bath, 2 stall heated garage and tons of custom amenities and upgrades included at a spec home price: LVT, 60" electric fireplace, solid surface tops, walk-in pantry, heated garage, and 50 gl water heater. Convenient Sioux City neighborhood and Sgt Bluff Schools. HOA $250 per month includes, snow removal, lawncare mowing/fertilizing, irrigation and Club House. Design elements subject to change and availability. Room dimensions to be verified by buyer and buyer's agent.

