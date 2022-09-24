 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $329,750

New Construction ~ estimated completion December 2022. Take advantage of the 10 year tax abatement. Gorgeous Elk Creek Community w\ pond and Club House. Come and see this 1398 sq ft townhome w\ 2 bdrm\2bath, 2 stall heated garage and tons of additional custom amenities and upgrades included at a spec home price: LVT, 60" electric fireplace, quartz tops, walk~in pantry, heated garage, and 50 gl water heater. Convenient Sioux City neighborhood and Sgt Bluff Schools. HOA $250 per month includes, snow removal, lawncare mowing\fertilizing, irrigation and Club House w\pool and fitness center. Design elements subject to change and availability..

