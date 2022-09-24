New Construction ~ estimated completion December 2022. Take advantage of the 10 year tax abatement. Gorgeous Elk Creek Community w/ pond and Club House. Come and see this 1398 sq ft townhome w/ 2 bdrm/2bath, 2 stall heated garage and tons of additional custom amenities and upgrades included at a spec home price: LVT, 60" electric fireplace, quartz tops, walk~in pantry, heated garage, and 50 gl water heater. Convenient Sioux City neighborhood and Sgt Bluff Schools. HOA $250 per month includes, snow removal, lawncare mowing/fertilizing, irrigation and Club House w/pool & fitness center. Design elements subject to change and availability..
2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $329,750
Related to this story
Most Popular
Weather prognosticators in the 231st edition of America’s oldest almanac are predicting a colder than normal winter in the Heartland.
The plan has come under fire from townspeople and been questioned by North Sioux City officials for its potential to put additional strain on what's considered a drought-stressed body of water.
The Sorensens sued the district in January, saying their son was attacked and cut at East Middle School in December 2020 during a confrontation with two female students.
Nebraska athletics is set to sign a massive multimedia rights deal and begin the conversation of overhauling Memorial Stadium.
A Parkersburg man has been arrested for taking a drone and other items from Lost Island Theme Park where he had worked.
"I had no understanding he was this rare," Johnson said, nodding toward the energetic bundle of hair lying nearby. "I just saw a dog that was handsome, and I was at a point where I wanted a dog."
In an answer to the lawsuit, the firm, Carney and Hale deny McHugh's allegations, saying they acted in good faith and believed they were complying with the law while representing her.
North Dakota woman accused in raccoon incident says family 'devastated; seeks to pay for lawyer through crowdfunding
A Maddock, North Dakota woman accused of causing a rabies scare by bringing a wild raccoon into a local bar says her family is "traumatized" by her arrest and the euthanizing of the animal the family was nursing back to health.
The finished mural will face Hamilton Boulevard and includes depictions of Estrellas de Jalisco, a local dance group. Manzanares, a native of Mexico who lives in Omaha, said he expects to have the mural completed in approximately two weeks.
Lake Ogallala will be lowered beginning in late September, with re-filling scheduled to start a few weeks later.