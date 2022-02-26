2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $329,900

Be one of the first to move into Siouxland’s latest subdivision Elk Creek. This new construction "1372 Duplex" with an open concept floor plan. Estimated completion mid August by Brown Wegher Residential LLC. 2 bedroom 2 bath featuring: master suite with walk-in tile shower, main floor laundry plus mud room, quartz kitchen counters. Concrete patio off living room plus ready to finish basement. High efficiency furnace with programmable thermostat. The information provided is to be used as a guideline only. During the construction process the builder may make changes. Home Owners Association fee of $250 per month covers: lawn care (mowing, fertilizer, irrigation) snow removal plus Club House...