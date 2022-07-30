New Construction ~ estimated completion Oct. 2022. Take advantage of the 10 year tax abatement. Gorgeous Elk Creek Community w\ pond and Club House. Come and see this 1398 sq ft townhome w\ 2 bdrm\2bath, 2 stall heated garage and tons of additional custom amenities and upgrades included at a spec home price: LVT, 60" electric fireplace, upgraded\painted custom kitchen, quartz tops, walk~in pantry, heated garage, and 50 gl water heater. Convenient Sioux City neighborhood and Sgt Bluff Schools. HOA $250 per month includes, snow removal, lawncare mowing\fertilizing, irrigation and Club House w\pool & fitness center. Design elements subject to change and availability..
2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $334,750
Related to this story
Most Popular
"While I was confident in my innocence and had the support of those who know me well, fighting the resources of the federal government for the last five years and this trial were very difficult," Schmit said.
Five-plus years in federal prison for Sioux City woman who pled guilty to selling more than 20 pounds of meth
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Bringman was arrested on Sept. 29 while picking up a 5-pound package of meth that had been delivered by the USPS from a supplier. Authorities seized another 1.5 pounds of meth from her vehicle and more than $22,000 in cash.
"Please don't shoot him, don't kill him": Sioux City victim's fiancee testifies she watched as shooter pulled trigger
"He got up, stood right over Martez' feet ... extended his arm and shot him in the chest," Goodman testified Thursday
The Iowa Court of Appeals affirmed the first-degree murder conviction of Eliot Stowe for the 2018 bludgeoning death of his grandmother. The court also denied a new trial for Jay Lee Neubaum, who was found guilty of second-degree murder in May 2021
Ex-mobile home park manager in Sioux City gets five years probation for stealing rental payments, ordered to pay $28,082
In her guilty plea, Corio admitted that from Feb. 1, 2020, through Dec. 6, 2020, while manager of the mobile home park, she rented lots without informing Regency, then collected rental payments and kept the money.
Before Judge Zachary Hindman
The three members of a family killed at Maquoketa Caves State Park early Friday were in their tent at the time, officials confirmed Monday.
Anthony Medina is wanted on a warrant issued in Woodbury County for parole violation.
The 19-year-old is accused of threatening a 17-year-old girl with a handgun and firing shots at her during an altercation that began June 12 and continued into the early morning hours of June 13 in the 1000 block of 15th Street.
Claire Blezek, daughter of Doug and Glenda Blezek of Le Mars, was named queen, while Jake Utesch, son of Doug and Jill Utsech of Kingsley, was named king.