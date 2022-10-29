2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $334,950

Be one of the first to move into Siouxland’s latest subdivision Elk Creek. This new construction "1372 Triplex" with an open concept floor plan and walkout basement. 2~bedroom, 2 bath townhouse featuring: master suite with walk~in tile shower, main floor laundry plus mud room, quartz kitchen counters. Deck off living room plus ready to finish walkout basement. High efficiency furnace with programmable thermostat. Estimated completion in mid~November by 1J Homes \ Brown Wegher Residential LLC . The information provided is to be used as a guideline only. During the construction process thebuilder may make changes. Homeowners Association fee of $250 per month covers: lawn care (mowing, fertilizer, irrigation) snow removal plus Club House with Gym & pool for further details see elkcreek.com. Ask about the City of Sioux City tax abatement...