Be one of the first to move into Siouxland’s latest subdivision Elk Creek. This new construction "1372 Triplex" with an open concept floor plan and walkout basement. 2~bedroom, 2 bath townhouse featuring: master suite with walk~in tile shower, main floor laundry plus mud room, quartz kitchen counters. Deck off living room plus ready to finish walkout basement. High efficiency furnace with programmable thermostat. Estimated completion in mid~November by 1J Homes \ Brown Wegher Residential LLC . The information provided is to be used as a guideline only. During the construction process thebuilder may make changes. Homeowners Association fee of $250 per month covers: lawn care (mowing, fertilizer, irrigation) snow removal plus Club House with Gym & pool for further details see elkcreek.com. Ask about the City of Sioux City tax abatement...
2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $334,950
Related to this story
Most Popular
A former Waukon woman has been sentenced to jail and probation for organizing an unapproved charity raffle in Minnesota.
Two major election-rating outlets have changed their projections of the U.S. Senate race in Iowa, shifting their predictions slightly away from incumbent Republican Chuck Grassley.
One minute Kyle Punko, 15, was walking through Wayne Park. The next, he was falling head first into a creek with multiple stab wounds from a classmate.
Before Judge Robert Tiefenthaler
Most of the units of "Warrior Lofts" will feature balconies on the second and third floors. The Pierce Street property, which previously housed Crary Huff Attorneys at Law, is behind the Davidson Building.
The suspect left the business with an undisclosed amount of cash and no employees were harmed during the robbery, according to Sioux City Police.
Iowa authorities are investigating after a woman came forward claiming that her father killed and buried between 50 and 70 women on their property in Thurman, Iowa.
SIOUX CITY -- A man has been charged in a burglary that occurred at the Cathedral of the Epiphany Church Thursday afternoon.
A Woodbury County jury in August found Robert Buel, 54, guilty of second-degree murder and going armed with intent for the Aug. 22, 2021, shooting death of Jason Lafferty, 41, at their home at 211 21st St.
Simon Curtis Tunstall, 66, died of natural causes, according to a statement from the Iowa Department of Corrections. He was in hospice at the correctional facility in Coralville due to chronic illness. Tunstall began serving his sentence in March 1987.