New Floor Plan!!!!! Awesome new townhouse community with a fantastic Northside location. Tax Abatement available 10 year/3year. Large ranch style townhomes with 9 foot walls and 1640 square feet main, 1,000 lower level finished on the main level and high end finishes. Property features 3 beds and 2 baths. Open concept living and dining area with vaulted ceilings. Kitchen has granite tops, large island, and backsplash included. Large master suite has tray ceilings, master bath with walk in tile shower, and walk in closet. Features also include hardwood floors, gas fireplace, tiled bathrooms, oversized garage and larger main floor laundry. Full basement can be finished adding an additional bedroom, family room, and bath. Estimated completion date of spring 2022. Listing Agent has financial ownership in the property..
2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $359,950
Related to this story
Most Popular
Former Sioux City cafe owner gets more than 10 years in federal prison for selling meth out of the business
A Sioux City man was sentenced Friday to more than 10 years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine out of a Morningside restaurant. The store's current owners have posted on Facebook that the man has not been affiliated with the restaurant for some time
SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the following person:
SIOUX CITY -- A Le Mars man who illegally possessed firearms, stored them for a convicted felon, and provided a false statement to a firearms …
Before Judge Tod Deck
SIOUX CITY -- Superintendent Paul Gausman will end his 14-year tenure with the Sioux City Community School District this week.
According to a statement, the man got out of the passenger side of the Toyota, approached the woman and demanded her belongings while displaying a gun.
The Rock Island County Coroner has released the name of a man who died early Saturday at the hospital after being shot outside a Rock Island home.
NORTH SIOUX CITY -- A new mixed-use commercial and apartment building is under construction in North Sioux City.
Years ago, my mom sometimes hosted her Happy Twenty club. The ladies that came, were well north of age 20, and now were pushing the half centu…
Opdahl has immune thrombocytopenia, and autoimmune disorder. She said it limits the activities she can do but has been in remission for three years. Since she has been restricted in the types of athletics she can do, it has pushed her to find other interests in life to follow.