2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $37,950

This house is a red-tagged home. Many updates, but will be sold as-is. In the past year, there has been new siding, new roof, new furnace, several new electrical, some new windows and some drywall completed. This home has a current stop work order from the city and buyer / buyer's agent must confirm all requirements from the City of Sioux City.

