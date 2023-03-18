Quality Built by Chad Fischer Construction a Veteran Builder for 27 Years. The Home us built ready for your finishing touches. Open Concept, eat in kitchen large island, full stone wall with fireplace stunning. Kitchen features Maple cabinets with quartz counter tops, a pantry with auto lighting, luxury vinyl plank flooring for comfort and style, Lower level ready for your ideas. Hoa $250 month, snow removal, grass cut, club house with features you`ll love , pool, private pond, walking trail and dog park. Youll feel like country living but very close to everything. 10 year tax abatement..
2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $379,000
