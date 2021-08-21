 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $379,000

New construction, contemporary ranch home with two bedrooms, two full baths. Master suite has spacious master bathroom that leads to a walk-in closet. Open concept kitchen and living room with a fireplace and beautiful stone wall. Main level also includes a covered patio and laundry room. Basement is unfinished but will be able to suit one bedroom, one bathroom, ample size family room, and storage area.

