2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $399,000

Quality new construction by Chad Fischer Construction. Completion December 2022. Hurry before all design selections are completed!! Take advantage of 10 year tax abatement!! Prime location for this amazing Elk Creek Community with pond, clubhouse and pool for residents. You will love the open floor plan on this 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1500 sq. ft. ranch townhouse with upgrades throughout!! Spacious great room and eat in kitchen have luxury vinyl plank flooring for flexible living space. Great room has 60 inch electric fireplace with stacked stone to ceiling. Custom kitchen boasts maple cabinets, quartz counter tops, 8 ft. island, subway tile backsplash, walk in pantry and $4500 appliance allowance. Large master suite has walk in closet and master bath with tile floor, double vanity with quartz countertops and walk in tile shower. Convenient, spacious main floor laundry. Basement is plumbed for additional bath and wet bar and outside walls will be framed. Heated 2 car garage. HOA $250 per month covers lawn care, mowing, fertilizing, irrigation, snow removal and clubhouse and pool. During the construction process the builder may make changes...