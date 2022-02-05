2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $445,750

New Construction - completion late June 2022. Take advantage of 10 year tax abatement!!! Amazing Elk Creek Community w/ pond and Club House for residents. Enjoy this beautiful 1578 sq ft ranch, with 2 bedrooms both with walk-in closets, 2 baths and 3 stall heated garage. Great livability, tons of custom style upgrades and convenient main floor laundry right next to master custom closet. Enter this lovely ranch home to open floor plan with kitchen w/ island, quartz tops, walk-in pantry, appliance allowance, dining and great room connectivity. Great room with 74" electric fireplace, slider to trex deck, consistent LVT flooring throughout space for versatile and flexible living space. Master includes tray ceiling, plush carpets, custom walk-in closet, and 3/4 bath w/ walk-in tile shower, double vanity and private water closet. Second bedroom has walk-in closet, plush carpet and easy access to guest bathroom. Upgrades in this spec home: 74" fireplace, heated garage, quartz tops in kitchen and baths, 85 gl water heater, rock landscape beds and appliance allowance. You will love this floor plan, hurry before all the design selections are completed. HOA $250 per month covers, lawncare/mowing/fertilizer, irrigation, snow removal & Club House. Design elements subject to change and availability. Room dimensions to be verified by buyer and buyer`s agent...