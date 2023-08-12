This 1725 SF main floor ranch is a townhome BUT features a full garage built between so you'll "never" wake up your neighbors with your toys. The " Elk Creek Community" It's Located in the country yet 2 minutes from everything. This ranch features open concept living, .9 " ceilings LED can lighting . Master includes: walk in closet, linen closet in master bath, builds" ins" in the shower and double vanity. egress in the basement for that 3rd bedroom 10 Year Tax Abatement. Ask what that can mean for you. The community offers so much more that country living with It's own Club House with GYM and POOL, Dog Park, Private fishing pond, Walking trail Plus snow removal, mowing and yard care. You'll be on the go not maintaining it..
2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $449,950
