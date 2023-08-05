This 1725 SF main floor ranch is a townhome BUT features a full garage built between so you'll "never" wake up your neighbors with your toys. It is time to pick your colors on the open concept ranch in the beautiful " Elk Creek Community" It's Located in the country yet 2 minutes from everything .9 " ceilings LED can can lighting . Master includes walk in closet in room linen closet, builds" ins" in the shower and double vanity. egress in the basement for that 3rd bedroom 10 Year Tax Abatement ASK what that can mean for you. The community offers so much more that country living with It's own Club House with GYM and POOL, Dog Park, Private fishing pond, Walking trail Plus snow and yard care. You'll be on the go not maintaining it