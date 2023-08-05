This 1725 SF main floor ranch is a townhome BUT features a full garage built between so you'll "never" wake up your neighbors with your toys. It is time to pick your colors on the open concept ranch in the beautiful " Elk Creek Community" It's Located in the country yet 2 minutes from everything .9 " ceilings LED can can lighting . Master includes walk in closet in room linen closet, builds" ins" in the shower and double vanity. egress in the basement for that 3rd bedroom 10 Year Tax Abatement ASK what that can mean for you. The community offers so much more that country living with It's own Club House with GYM and POOL, Dog Park, Private fishing pond, Walking trail Plus snow and yard care. You'll be on the go not maintaining it
2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $449,950
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's colloquially known as "ditch weed," or feral marijuana, wild hemp and variations thereon, and it's a not a particularly uncommon sight in…
SIOUX CITY -- A man was killed and another injured early Sunday morning in a shooting incident in Riverside.
The Ben Franklin store name might not mean much to adults in their 20s or 30s, but older generations of shoppers drive to Sheldon from cities …
The Woodbury County Court Report for the week of July 31, 2023.
Marrero resigned as North's cross country coach and a guidance counselor in December 2021 after allegations of inappropriate touching and comm…