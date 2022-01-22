Be one of the first to move into Siouxland’s latest subdivision Elk Creek. This new construction townhome has an open concept floor plan and estimated completion mid-July by Brown Wegher Residential LLC. 2 bedroom 2 bath walkout basement featuring: large pantry, master suite with walk-in tile shower, main floor laundry plus mud room. Partially covered Trex deck off eating area plus ready to finish walkout basement. Views overlooking Elk Creek pond. High efficiency furnace with programmable thermostat and 85 gal Marathon hot water heater. The information provided is to be used as a guideline only. During the construction process the builder may make changes...
2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $450,000
