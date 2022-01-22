 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $450,000

2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $450,000

Be one of the first to move into Siouxland’s latest subdivision Elk Creek. This new construction townhome has an open concept floor plan and estimated completion mid-July by Brown Wegher Residential LLC. 2 bedroom 2 bath walkout basement featuring: large pantry, master suite with walk-in tile shower, main floor laundry plus mud room. Partially covered Trex deck off eating area plus ready to finish walkout basement. Views overlooking Elk Creek pond. High efficiency furnace with programmable thermostat and 85 gal Marathon hot water heater. The information provided is to be used as a guideline only. During the construction process the builder may make changes...

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sioux City traffic stop turns up 13 pounds of cocaine

Sioux City traffic stop turns up 13 pounds of cocaine

An Arizona man faces federal charges after authorities found nearly 13 pounds of cocaine hidden in his car during a traffic stop. Officers also seized $1,000 in cash, a cellphone, iPad tablet and other documents as evidence.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News