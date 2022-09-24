2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $459,000

Custom built in 2016, this property offers the best of both worlds!! The new owners will fall in love with the expansive views of the countryside as well as having shopping and schools a short distance from home. The quality materials used here set this home apart from the competition. The main floor offers an open concept living, dining, and kitchen space. The kitchen boasts a huge island for entertaining family and friends, Knotty Alder cabinetry, quartz counters, and a deep white composite farm house sink. The dining area is good sized and includes a slider to access the covered Trex deck. The living room is generous sized and completes the open concept living space at the heart of the home. Additionally on the main floor you will find a nice sized master suite and a master bath with a custom built in cabinet and walk in closet. The second bedroom on the main is also good sized and includes a large closet. The second bath services the second bedroom and guests as well. The laundry area is located off the garage and includes a convenient drop zone for coats, shoes, and back packs!! One of the many attractive details of this home is the modern wood and cable staircase that leads you to the lower level. The majority of the basement is finished with a huge family room, 2 bedrooms with egress windows, and a third bath is plumbed with a shower stall in place. The only things left to do are flooring, trim, doors, and some bathroom fixtures. When you drive up to this property you will appreciate the attention to detail. At the street the owners installed sections of split rail fencing with gorgeous plantings and grasses. The landscaping around the property is extensive and well thought out as well. Another bonus here is a 960 sq. ft. garage with a ton of storage options. Great curb appeal and attention to detail inside and out!! Property qualifies for 4 more years of tax abatement..