2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $465,000

Visionaries, here is your opportunity to make your dreams come true. Have you been searching for an acreage and stopped just short at the thought of living in a construction zone for months? Look no further than this sprawling oasis situated on 5.09 acre setting of natural grasses amidst rolling hills in the heart of the Iowa prairie. You will be able to live in the 2400 sq ft 4Bd (2 are non conforming)/3 bath accessory suite while you perfect the unique residence/estate you have always wanted. There are endless possibilities in the ready-to-finish main home consisting of beautiful architectural details like soaring 22 ft ceilings and over 6500 sq ft of living space. The expansive front room would accommodate any purpose the inspired mind can imagine. Shop, sports courts, ballrooms, studios, or elegant living areas would be perfectly suited for this grand framework. The layout is extremely versatile, making it ideal for a variety of lifestyles to live, grow and entertain. The groundwork for finishing the primary house has already been done, Varying from 12"-20" thick quad lock wall system imported from Canada, European style tilt and turn windows and the concrete/foam system provides unmatched security and insulation. Brand new top of the line steel seam metal roof and new diamond coat smart siding with stone accent in place, allowing you to let your imagination run wild while designing the interior. Highly desirable neighborhood of all acreage properties with privacy, views, and convenient location off paved road. All of the finished area is newer with new hvac/heatpump, electrical, plumbing, well pump & tank, New marathon HWH, New water filtration system, new water softener, and main line for utilities ran to the unfinished area. Two kitchens, two living rooms, two laundry hookups and two pantries and 1500 sq ft garage. This is a one of a kind, low Plymouth county taxes! 3 horses allowed on this acreage per covenants. Seller licensed agent.