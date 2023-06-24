4583 Whitetail Ct is 1725 square feet, wide open, light, bright and full of quality!! The kitchen is extra large compared to most townhomes, has a large island with seating, 9’ ceilings, stone fireplace wall, extra large 2nd bedroom and a really great sized master bedroom! The master bath features a walk-in tile shower with glass door, LED can lighting, quality cabinetry, and double sinks. To top it all off there's an 1140 square foot heated 4 stall garage to store the tools and toys! There's also a 10 year or 3 year tax abatement. The Elk Creek Community is unique itself providing a clubhouse for entertaining, a swimming pool, gym, stocked pond, dog park and walking trail! You can pick your own colors! THIS HOME IS AN ALTERNATIVE HOME. IF THE 4TH STALL IS NOT NEEDED: YOU CAN GET A 3RD BEDROOM ON THE MAIN FLOOR AND STILL HAVE A 3 STALL GARAGE AT NO ADDITIONAL COST TO YOU. Welcome home to Sioux City’s newest community!!
2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $469,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
They were looking for fossils at NY’s Penn Dixie. What they found has shocked the paleontology world
James Hanna and Jonathan Hoag have been picking up rocks at Penn Dixie Fossil Park and Nature Reserve in Hamburg since they were kids. And now…
The man admitted he fired some rounds up into the air and expressed that he was upset with garbage collectors, according to Sioux City Communi…
Now that her firm and her father's firm are one in the same, Katy Rehan said, she'll probably work with her father quite a bit. "I want to be …
A search is underway for a missing submersible that takes people to see the Titanic. Follow updates here.
A search is underway for a missing submersible that carries people to view the wreckage of the Titanic, according to media reports.
The real bonus was hearing Michael McDonald roll through his hits. His voice was just as nuanced as always, his keyboard accompaniment, just a…