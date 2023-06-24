4583 Whitetail Ct is 1725 square feet, wide open, light, bright and full of quality!! The kitchen is extra large compared to most townhomes, has a large island with seating, 9’ ceilings, stone fireplace wall, extra large 2nd bedroom and a really great sized master bedroom! The master bath features a walk-in tile shower with glass door, LED can lighting, quality cabinetry, and double sinks. To top it all off there's an 1140 square foot heated 4 stall garage to store the tools and toys! There's also a 10 year or 3 year tax abatement. The Elk Creek Community is unique itself providing a clubhouse for entertaining, a swimming pool, gym, stocked pond, dog park and walking trail! You can pick your own colors! THIS HOME IS AN ALTERNATIVE HOME. IF THE 4TH STALL IS NOT NEEDED: YOU CAN GET A 3RD BEDROOM ON THE MAIN FLOOR AND STILL HAVE A 3 STALL GARAGE AT NO ADDITIONAL COST TO YOU. Welcome home to Sioux City’s newest community!!