Custom Built design enjoy the open concept Living, dining and kitchen with Stone fireplace to the ceiling and lots of windows to get great views. the additional items you can enjoy are main floor laundry, master suite , generous rooms and Heated 4 car garage with water plumbed. Built in Elk Creek Community this 1725 sf one story home is in the Country and still near everything. The HOA $250 mo. comes with use of Club House for personal use or for your guest gatherings , Gym, Pool, private (stocked) Pond, Dog Park and walking trail, you also receive mowing and snow clearing..