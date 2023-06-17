Townhomes are sometimes a sacrifice to move into. Not this one!! 4583 Whitetail Ct is 1725 square feet, wide open, light, bright and full of quality!!! The kitchen is extra large compared to most townhomes, has a large island with seating, 9’ ceilings, stone fireplace wall, extra large 2nd bedroom and a really great sized master bedroom!! The master bath features a walk~in tile shower with glass door, LED can lighting, quality cabinetry, and double sinks. To top it all off there's an 1140 square foot heated 4 stall garage to store the tools and toys!! There's also a 10 year or 3 year tax abatement. The Elk Creek Community is unique itself providing a clubhouse for entertaining, a swimming pool, gym, stocked pond, dog park and walking trail!! You can pick your own colors!! THIS HOME IS AN ALTERNATIVE HOME. IF THE 4TH STALL IS NOT NEEDED: YOU CAN GET A 3RD BEDROOM ON THE MAIN FLOOR AND STILL HAVE A 3 STALL GARAGE AT NO ADDITIONAL COST TO YOU. Welcome home to Sioux City’s newest community!!!!