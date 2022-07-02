New development in Morningside, featuring club house and private pond. Tucked away on a cul de sac off Singing Hills Blvd and Old Lakeport, is this new construction ranch home with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 3 car garage. Roughed in basement for a family room, 2 more bedrooms and a bathroom. Three egress windows in basement. Luxury vinyl floors in main floor living areas and bathrooms; carpet in bedrooms. Living room features a 74 inch electric fireplace. Access to the covered, maintenance free deck from dining room. Kitchen cabinets on order, a 5 x 6 walk in pantry and there is a $4130 appliance allowance. A convenient laundry room is accessed from garage entry or master closet. Split bedroom plan. Master bedroom has tray ceiling. Master bathroom has toilet room, double vanity, and a large tile walk in shower. Second bedroom at front of home and has a walk in closet. Full bathroom completes the main floor. There is a $3061 landscape allowance. Gerkin vinyl windows. Passive radon. Tax abatement..
2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $491,000
