 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Sioux City Journal is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Guarantee Roofing, Siding, and Insulation Company

2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $491,000

2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $491,000

New development in Morningside, featuring club house and private pond. Tucked away on a cul de sac off Singing Hills Blvd and Old Lakeport, is this new construction ranch home with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 3 car garage. Roughed in basement for a family room, 2 more bedrooms and a bathroom. Three egress windows in basement. Luxury vinyl floors in main floor living areas and bathrooms; carpet in bedrooms. Living room features a 74 inch electric fireplace. Access to the covered, maintenance free deck from dining room. Kitchen cabinets on order, a 5 x 6 walk in pantry and there is a $4130 appliance allowance. A convenient laundry room is accessed from garage entry or master closet. Split bedroom plan. Master bedroom has tray ceiling. Master bathroom has toilet room, double vanity, and a large tile walk in shower. Second bedroom at front of home and has a walk in closet. Full bathroom completes the main floor. There is a $3061 landscape allowance. Gerkin vinyl windows. Passive radon. Tax abatement..

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News