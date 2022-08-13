2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $499,000

BEEN LOOKING FOR A TOWNHOUSE BUT CAN NEVER FIND ONE WITH A BIG ENOUGH GARAGE? LOOK NO FURTHER!!! THIS 4 CAR HEATED GARAGE HAS 1140 SQ FT WITH 8 FT. HIGH DOORS!!! 3RD STALL GOES BACK 50FT!! THIS 25 X 12 FLEX SPACE CAN BE USED FOR 4TH STALL, WORKSHOP OR WHATEVER YOUR HEART DESIRES!!!Quality new construction by Chad Fischer Construction. Completion December 2022. Prime location for this amazing Elk Creek Community with pond, clubhouse and pool for residents. You will love the floor plan on this 1725 sq. ft. 2 bedroom, 2 bath, ranch townhouse with upgrades throughout. Great room and eat in kitchen have luxury vinyl plank flooring for flexible living space with open concept. Great room has 60 inch electric fireplace with stacked stone to ceiling. Custom kitchen boasts maple cabinets, subway tile backsplash, quartz countertops, 8 ft. island, and convenient walk in pantry. Master bedroom and second bedroom on main are both 17 x 15!!! Master suite has walk in closet and master bath with tile floor, double vanity with quartz countertops and gorgeous walk in tile shower. 10 x 6Main floor laundry. Basement is plumbed for bath and wet bar and outside walls will be framed. HOA $250 per month covers lawn care\ mowing, fertilizer, irrigation, snow removal and club house and pool. During the construction process the builder may make changes...