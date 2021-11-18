 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $5,000

Red Tag Placard in Documents also city is requiring foundation repairs, See Daryl Bullock for additional info. $10,000 bond is required by the City. Take a Flashlight. According to the Sioux City Schools Website, the elementary school may change to Bryant in the next year or 2. The city has other requirements regarding the foundation needing raised. Inquire at City Inspection Department..

