2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $510,000

Whispering Creek walkout basement new construction "Avant" open concept floor plan with estimated completion of mid~June by Brown Wegher Residential LLC. 2 bedroom 2 bath 3 stall garage featuring: large pantry, master suite with walk~in tile shower, main floor laundry plus mud room. Covered deck off eating area and ready to finish walkout basement. High efficiency furnace with programmable thermostat and 85 gal Marathon hot water heater. Ask about the City 10 or 3 year tax abatement. The information provided is to be used as a guideline only. During the construction process the builder may make changes..