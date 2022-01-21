2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $520,000

Whispering Creek new construction "Vista" open concept floor plan with an estimated completion of late July by Brown Wegher Residential LLC. 2 bedroom 2 bath 3 stall side~load garage featuring: quartz kitchen counters, large pantry, master suite with walk~in tile shower, main floor laundry plus mud room. Covered deck off eating area plus ready to finish basement. High efficiency furnace with programmable thermostat and 85 gal Marathon hot water heater. Ask about the City 3 or 10 year tax abatement. The information provided is to be used as a guideline only. During the construction process the builder may make changes..