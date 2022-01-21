Whispering Creek new construction "Vista" open concept floor plan with an estimated completion of late July by Brown Wegher Residential LLC. 2 bedroom 2 bath 3 stall side~load garage featuring: quartz kitchen counters, large pantry, master suite with walk~in tile shower, main floor laundry plus mud room. Covered deck off eating area plus ready to finish basement. High efficiency furnace with programmable thermostat and 85 gal Marathon hot water heater. Ask about the City 3 or 10 year tax abatement. The information provided is to be used as a guideline only. During the construction process the builder may make changes..
2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $520,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
DES MOINES -- In four years, every Iowan’s income would be taxed at 4 percent by the state under a new proposal from Gov. Kim Reynolds.
Long COVID-19 symptoms have run the gamut for Muriel Walker -- gastrointestinal issues, rashes, blurred vision, heart palpations, brain fog, hair loss and persistent pain in her back, hip, rib and chest. These ailments began after the 62-year-old contracted COVID in May 2020.
Before Judge James Daane
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City physicians group has agreed to pay more than $600,000 to settle allegations that it billed state and federal progra…
One of the deputies fired his Taser, striking the suspect but not stopping him. The second deputy shot Meredith after being struck in the arm with the tire iron.
DES MOINES -- The architect of a plan to shrink state government’s footprint for buildings its owns acknowledges it hasn’t worked as hoped, bu…
The majority of Tanner King's business at Martin's Welding in Auburn, Iowa remains commercial welding for area farmers, but the number of requests he receives for his ornamental welding pieces continues to grow.
Siouxland District Health Department Deputy Director Tyler Brock said in a video posted to Facebook that nearly 5,000 tests were reported for the county last week. He said rapid testing, where results are available in minutes, is going to be in "very short supply for the near future."
SIOUX CITY -- An Arizona man faces federal charges after authorities found nearly 13 pounds of cocaine hidden in his car during a traffic stop.
The late Tommy Bolin, who played with Zephyr, the James Gang and Deep Purple, and his brother Johnnie Bolin, who still plays in such bands as Black Oak, Arkansas, are now Iowa Rock Hall of Fame members, along with Siouxland musicians Robby Vee and T. Wilson King.