Extremely unique opportunity for sale for the first time since it was built!! One of a kind property with 8 acres, a creek and a view!! This two bedroom and 2 bath barndominium is truly unique. There is in-floor heat as well as forced heat\central air. Looking for space for all your toys? Look no further!! Large area for workshop and just about anything else you would need. Multiple horse corrals and even a tornado shelter!! Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity!! The outside gas tank, the soaker tub in the main bath and the banners and equipment in the barn are not included in the sale. All room sizes are approximate...