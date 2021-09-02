Raised ranch on the westside 2 bedrooms 1 bath main floor laundry. Vinyl siding, fenced yard. Good size kitchen and large bathroom. The same renter for approximately 17 years. Great investment opportunity...
2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $58,000
"Victim 1 stated they placed a pillow over his face during the videos so he would not see any bad stuff," the charging information reads.
SIOUX CITY -- Dive crews recovered a pickup truck and the remains of its driver from the Missouri River Sunday morning.
SIOUX CITY -- Police have released the identity of a man who died after his pickup truck went into the Missouri River on Saturday.
SIOUX CITY — Two years ago, North High School senior running back Dedric Sullivan wasn’t sure when he would get to play football again.
SPENCER, Iowa -- An Estherville, Iowa, man was sentenced Monday to 20 years in prison for having sexual contact with two children in Clay County.
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 20, IKM-Manning 16
SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The South Sioux City Police Department arrested six individuals Thursday during a multi-state human trafficking operation.
SIOUX CITY -- A Siouxland fugitive is back in custody.
County group: Contractors for Woodbury County jail not required to pay 'prevailing' wages to workers
SIOUX CITY -- Contractors for the new Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center will not have to follow federal Davis-Bacon Act labor laws, the j…