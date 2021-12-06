 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $65,000

OPPURTUNITY is KNOCKING HERE!!!! Nice little investment property with OFF Street parking!!!! 2 bedrooms, sturdy basement, low maintenance siding, shingles looking good. Don't let this little charmer get away. Fenced in back yard. A large portion of the sidewalk was just re-poured!!!! This is priced for NO Fussing!!!!!!

