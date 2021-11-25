Unique opportunity here!! Features nearly 3/4 an acre of land in very secluded area. You can either have your own private in town acreage, or parcel off the land for houses/condos. Includes 1720 and 1724 Claridge Street. Small house needs renovations, and includes large garage. Owner is licensed realtor..
2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $69,500
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
HARLAN, Iowa — Richard and Angela Buman wanted their restaurant to be known for prime rib and steaks.
She was also hit with single counts of ongoing criminal conduct, second-degree theft and fourth-degree theft
Police say they found $5,000-$8,000 worth of merchandise with tags and security codes from Walmart, JCPenney and Kohl's.
SIOUX CITY -- The president of Stone Bru plans to renovate the former Stultz Plumbing building into a coffee roasting facility, digital media …
The pair were unable to get out of the water because of a large embankment.
Police said the 24-year-old New Jersey man doused himself with rubbing alcohol and used a lighter to set himself on fire before going into a gas station store.
We’ve gotten to the point where just about everyone can get a 40 on “Dancing with the Stars.”
Before Judge Tod Deck
Neubaum, 18, is charged with 10 counts of 3rd-degree sexual abuse for the alleged sexual assault of 6 girls and forced sexual contact with a 7th.