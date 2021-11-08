 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $76,500

  • Updated
2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $76,500

Unique opportunity here! Features nearly 3/4 an acre of land in very secluded area. You can either have your own private in town acreage, or parcel off the land for houses/condos. Includes 1720 and 1724 Claridge Street. Small house needs renovations, and includes large garage. Owner is licensed realtor.

