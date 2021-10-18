 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $79,500

  • Updated
Unique opportunity here!! Features nearly 3\4 an acre of land in very secluded area. You can either have your own private in town acreage, or parcel off the land for houses\condos. Includes 1720 and 1724 Claridge Street. Small house needs renovations, and includes large garage. Owner is licensed realtor...

