 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $80,000

2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $80,000

This house needs some LOVE but if you`re ready for a fixer upper, here it is!! Great opportunity for an investment property or a starter home. Home is located with alley access to a 2~car attached garage. House is being sold AS~IS and an estate sale...

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Clear Lake monster terrorizes town

Clear Lake monster terrorizes town

Despite a few days of rain and snow in the North Iowa region, it seems more than just geese have made their way north for spring. Clear Lake residents have reported seeing a large reptile moving throughout town, interrupting traffic.

Sioux City man charged with raping a 14-year-old

Sioux City man charged with raping a 14-year-old

According to court documents, the 22-year-old began conversations with the teenager on the Snapchat social media application on Dec. 20, and the girl invited him to her Sioux City home to watch a movie in her basement.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News