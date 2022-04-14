2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $80,000

This 2bedroom, move in ready condo has been meticulously maintained . You will definitely want to check out the Newly remodeled kitchen featuring new beautiful dark cabinets, counter top, backsplash ,sink , attached microwave and new flooring. The basement features a spacious den/family room/workout room or perhaps you will make it a guest room with a closet!(no egress window), an additional bathroom, as well as a separate laundry/storage room. Assigned carport space with this one and HOA fee of $180 includes exterior maintenance, water, sewer and garbage. Being sold "as-is" Offers presented Thursday morning 4/14/22