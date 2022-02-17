 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $82,500

  • Updated
2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $82,500

Updated and ready to move in! This home features 2 beds w 1 bath and updated to the hills. New flooring, new kitchen countertops, new appliances, new deck, new roof, new fixtures, & plumbing has been updated. Big back yard for entertaining! Don't miss out on this one! Great for 1st time buyers!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News