Investor special!! New siding, stacked brick front, front concrete slab, windows, shingles, gutters. Inside needs some TLC!! Eat-in kitchen with main-floor laundry. Two bedrooms with a large hallway that could be used for a computer area or storage. Basement unfinished, accessed through backyard hatch door. Fenced backyard with shed, great for a storage area or workshop. All measurements approximate. Home to be sold as is, where is..
2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $85,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Despite a few days of rain and snow in the North Iowa region, it seems more than just geese have made their way north for spring. Clear Lake residents have reported seeing a large reptile moving throughout town, interrupting traffic.
According to a complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Sioux City, agents arranged, through the source, to receive a shipment of meth on Saturday at a Sioux City business.
Harmful exposures to a popular over-the-counter sleep aid have skyrocketed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to data from the Sioux City-based Iowa Poison Control Center.
According to court documents, the 22-year-old began conversations with the teenager on the Snapchat social media application on Dec. 20, and the girl invited him to her Sioux City home to watch a movie in her basement.
UPDATED: Sioux City nursing home, cited for dozens of violations, being sued for $129,000 in unpaid fees
The nursing home has been cited for dozens of violations since 2016 and has been subject to more than $405,000 in federal fines and $3,500 in state fines. According to state records, the company still owes $95,371 in federal fines.
The 22-year-old was found in the ceiling of the Siouxland Federal Credit Union satellite branch at Tyson after authorities responded three times to burglar alarms at the credit union in the early morning hours of June 11.
Before Judge Jeffrey Neary
Surveillance video showed White strike the man in the head with a bat while the other man stomped on the victim's head. The two then took the victim's backpack and hat.
Sioux City Police responded to a call at 10:40 p.m. Sunday after a female said her boyfriend pointed a gun at her and proceeded to shoot it next to her head. Police say the woman ran for help in a westside neighborhood while the suspect chased her with the gun.
According to court documents, Osceola County Attorney Nolan McGowan will recommend that the 49-year-old be sentenced to 10 years in prison, one of the terms of a plea agreement.