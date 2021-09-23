 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $85,000

PRIME MORNINGSIDE LOCATION!!! TWO lots!!! Beautiful Pine Trees. GREAT INVESTMENT PROPERTY!!!! Laundry on main floor. Vinyl Siding. Alley Access. 3 Season Porch, SHED. ** This Sale includes BOTH 2838 S Lemon and the lot of 2840 S Lemon Street. Parcel #884705383007 and Parcel# 884705383006*** Room Measurements are Approximate..

